Utah leader asks people to reconsider New Year's Eve plans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's incoming governor urged residents to not attend any large New Year's Eve gatherings Thursday as newly reported coronavirus cases rose sharply in what appears to be the start of a holiday-related surge.
Case numbers and hospitalizations have been decreasing over the past month but state health officials reported a staggering 4,672 cases Thursday. In the past week, 25.6% of people tested have received a positive result, and the state is ranked 10th in the country for new cases per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins.