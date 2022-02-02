Utah, home of conservative Trump critics, hosts GOP meeting SAM METZ, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 12:36 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A deep-red state that’s home to some of Donald Trump’s most vocal conservative critics will welcome members of the Republican National Committee this week for a meeting in which party officials are expected to solidify the former president's status as the GOP standard-bearer ahead of the midterm elections.
Utah — home to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, co-founders of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project and 2016 presidential candidate Evan McMullin — will serve as the backdrop for discussions over issues that are important to Trump, including participation in presidential debates and a resolution censuring the two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.