Upcoming senior programming at the Mather Community Center

Mather Center Mather Center Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Upcoming senior programming at the Mather Community Center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Mather Center is the home of Darien Senior Programs, 2 Renshaw Road 203-656-7490.

St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Richard Stillman

Tuesday, March 10,

at 12:30

Wear your green and be a “little Irish” with us on Tuesday March 10! Back by popular demand! Richard Stillman will be here to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day - there will be Irish music, storytelling and step dancing all accompanied by bagpipes, mandolin, banjo, and guitar! Richard is a Broadway actor, musician, singer and dancer. Chef Judi will have a delicious corned beef lunch to complete this festive day. Please sign up in advance as this is sure to be a popular event!

CT Pharmacy: Allergies

Wednesday, March 11, at 12:30

Spring is almost here and pollen will start filling the air! Like many millions of Americans, seniors are not exempt from the stuffy noses and watery eyes that go along with allergies. Many seniors however, often have complicating factors such as chronic diseases that can make it difficult to deal with their allergies. Diane Corba of CT Pharmacy will discuss ways seniors can make allergy season bearable.

Norwalk Hospital Trauma Service: Stand up to falls

Thursday, March 12, at 12:30

Carli Lee Spinola, MHA, injury prevention coordinator in the Trauma Center from Norwalk Hospital, will be presenting a program on fall prevention, followed by a strength and balance exercise. The program is designed to raise fall prevention knowledge and mindfulness, and introduce various measures to take in order to reduce falls and improve the health and well-being of participants.

Darien High School CORE group

Friday, March 20,

at 12:45

The Darien High School CORE students are returning to enjoy the opportunity to explore the differences and the likenesses between themselves and seniors. Beth will have on hand some great questions to start off the conversations.

Prevent Type 2 diabetes — lifestyle change program

Begins Friday, March 20, at 10:30

The Prevent T2 lifestyle change program can help you lose weight, become more physically active and reduce stress. This diabetes prevention program is a weekly interactive, hour-long workshop. The class is limited in size. The goal of the program is to teach participants research based skills. The program is a CDC recognized program and the curriculum is led by the National Institute of Health.

Monitor My Health, a not-for-profit preventive health care organization based in Fairfield County, is offering this year-long program with a value of $675 free of charge through Medicare to qualifying pre-diabetic candidates. Please see Beth or Marcy for the qualifying questionnaire to be filled out prior to the beginning of the program.