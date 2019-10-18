Upcoming events for the League of Women Voters

Save the date for these Darien League of Women Voters Programs:

· Oct. 23 Candidates Night 7:00 p.m. Town Hall Auditorium. Come meet and question the candidates on issues important to you. To submit questions online for municipal candidates for First Selectman, Selectmen, Board of Education, Board of Finance and Planning and Zoning Commission go to lwvdariendebate@gmail.com.

· Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Women Elected to Lead Change in Connecticut, a panel discussion featuring Minority Leader Representative Themis Klarides (R), Representative Cristin McCarthy- Vahey (D), Senator Mae Flexer (D) and Senator Heather Somers (D). Moderated by Hearst Media. Giovanni’s Restaurant, Darien. Welcome at 11:30, lunch at noon, and program at 12:30. Price $45. The League of Women Voters is delighted to sponsor this program as part of the LWV‘s 100th Anniversary.