Unlocked car stolen, seven unlocked cars broken into in Darien in one night

Car break-ins and thefts continue as Darien residents continue to leave vehicles unlocked, some with keys.

Stolen motor vehicle

Darien Police were contacted by Westport police on March 22 at 3 p.m. saying a vehicle stolen from Darien had been involved in an accident following a short pursuit. The vehicle showed as registered to 27 Lakeside Avenue.

Contact with the owner was made, who informed officers that the vehicle had been locked and both sets of keys were in the residence, but that a valet key had been in the glove box. A check of the area where the vehicle had been parked revealed broken glass, indicating forced entry.

Motor vehicle burglaries

Darien Police reported several motor vehicle burglaries in the early morning into the day of March 22.

At 12:49 a.m., a Highland Avenue resident was awake tending to her young children when she noticed her motion-sensor light in the driveway was on. When she looked outside, she observed multiple individuals running from her driveway towards two vehicles parked on Fairview Ave. It was determined that her unlocked 2016 GMC Yukon had been entered but nothing taken.

At 8:17 a.m., another Highland Avenue resident said their unlocked 2018 Ford F-150 had been entered at some point during the overnight hours. The contents of the glove box and center console had been disturbed. Nothing appeared to be missing.

At 9:42 a.m., a McLaren Road resident said their unlocked 2011 Toyota Sequoia had been entered at some point during the overnight hours. The contents of the glove box and center console had been disturbed. A flashlight valued at $140 was found to be missing.

At 11 a.m., another Highland Avenue said their unlocked 2019 Toyota Highlander had been entered at some point during the overnight hours. The contents of the glove box and center console had been disturbed. Nothing appeared to be missing.

At 11:24 a.m., another McLaren Road resident said their unlocked 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan had been entered at some point during the overnight hours. The contents of the glove box and center console had been disturbed. Nothing appeared to be missing.

At 11:44 a.m., another McLaren Road resident reported their unlocked 2019 Subaru Impreza had been entered at some point during the overnight hours. The contents of the glove box and center console had been disturbed. Nothing appeared to be missing.

At 1:30 p.m., another McLaren Road resident said their unlocked 2017 Toyota Tundra had been entered at some point during the overnight hours. The contents of the glove box and center console had been disturbed. Nothing appeared to be missing.