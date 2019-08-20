Unlocked car break-ins, thefts continue in Darien

Motor vehicle burglaries

On Aug. 12, at about 2:15 p.m., a Stanton Road resident stated that sometime during the overnight his unlocked 2016 Lexus Rx was entered. The contents of the glove compartment were found on the front passenger’s seat. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Darien Police conducted a canvass of the Stanton Road area and discovered a 2014 Ford Mustang in the driveway of another Stanton Road residence with the driver’s door slightly ajar. The contents of the glove compartment had been removed and strewn about the front seats. The officer notified the owner who stated the vehicle had been unlocked. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Also on Aug. 12, a Devonshire Drive resident said sometime during the overnight hours, someone entered his unlocked 2016 Subaru Outback. At 2 p.m. the owner found the vehicle with the driver’s door ajar and the center console open. Missing was an Apple iPod valued at $300.

On Aug. 15, a Hollow Tree Ridge Road resident said his wallet had been taken from the inside of his 2018 Jeep Wrangler. He parked his vehicle in the Wee Burn Club parking lot, and made a brief visit inside the club. When he came back out, his wallet was no longer in his vehicle. The complainant was unsure how much money was in the wallet in addition to his various IDs and bank cards. A review of the club’s surveillance showed a black SUV with two lighter-skinned males inside. The males exit the SUV and begin pulling on vehicle handles. One of the males is seen opening the driver’s door of the victim’s Jeep and entering.

Stolen cars

On Aug. 13, the owner of a 2018 Mercedes S560 reported it stolen from the West Avenue train station parking lot.

The vehicle had been used by his son on Sunday, Aug. 11. His son parked the vehicle in the train lot at 7:30 p.m. for his father to use when he came off of the train. His son then boarded a train to New York City. On Tuesday Aug. 13, at 8:30 p.m., the complainant arrived at the train lot but was unable to locate his vehicle. He called his son to confirm the location, but the vehicle was not where it had been left. The complainant’s son indicated he left the keys in the vehicle, but locked the doors with the intent that the complainant would use a second set of keys to access the vehicle.

An officer working in communications overheard a “hotline” (inter-agency radio) broadcast on Aug. 16 indicating that the Greenwich police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Hamden. GPD further said they had seen a silver Jeep Liberty in the area. A check of the Jeep Liberty’s license plate showed it belonging to a Casement Street resident. Officers went to the home and found that owner wasn’t aware her vehicle had been stolen. She told officers she had parked the vehicle in the driveway around 9:45 p.m. the night before. She had left the vehicle unlocked and the keys inside. Around 6:15 a.m., this agency was contacted by West Haven Police who informed us that the Jeep had been involved in a motor vehicle accident in their town and had been towed due to damage. Detectives responded to West Haven to process the vehicle.