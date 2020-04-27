Unlocked SUV with keys in it stolen, suspect speeds to avoid Darien Police

An unlocked Ford Explorer with the keys inside was stolen from a Beach Drive residence on April 21 at about 5 a.m. Though Darien Police spotted the suspect, the chase was called off in the name of safety. The vehicle was later recovered.

The owner called Darien Police to say they were watching the vehicle actively being taken from their driveway. Police responded and observed the stolen vehicle traveling east on the Post Road near Beach Drive.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which caused the suspect vehicle to increase in speed in an attempt to elude Darien Police.

Due to the safety risks posed to officers and the public by continuing their efforts, Darien Police called off the chase.

Upon speaking with the owner, they said they heard the vehicle being taken and looked out the window as it pulled out of the driveway.

On April 22 at 8:16 p.m., the Bridgeport police called this agency to inform us that the Ford Explorer had been located on Harbor Ave in their jurisdiction.