Unknown predator attacks farm and kills 7 goats

BENSON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont farmer has lost 13 goats to an unknown animal.

Falkenbury Farm in Rutland County reports seven goats died and six more are missing following an attack.

A Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist was unable to find tracks to identify the species of attacker. The goats did not have scratch marks, so the attacker is not a feline. The bodies were also found intact, so the animal was not hunting for food.

Vermont Game Warden Lt. Justin Stedman says this evidence points to likely a dog or coyote.

WCAX-TV reports state wildlife officials granted permission to place traps outside of trapping season on the property in hopes to catch the predator.