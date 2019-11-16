University to help Native American student entrepreneurs

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A new center focused on helping Native American entrepreneurs has been established at New Mexico State University.

The school’s Arrowhead Center is using a $260,000 grant from the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency to create the American Indian Business Enterprise Center.

The center expands Studio G, a business accelerator for students and recent alumni, to American Indian student entrepreneurs across New Mexico.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday.

The new center expands access to an advisory network of business experts and offers training via online and in-person classes.

The center also will give American Indian entrepreneurs workspaces for their startups.

University Chancellor Dan Arvizu says the new effort is part of the university’s strategic plan to amplify its extension and outreach efforts, especially in terms of economic development and entrepreneurship.