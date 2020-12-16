University says text books free next year for undergraduates

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky University has announced an initiative that will allow undergraduate students to receive free text books during the next school year.

The EKU BookSmart program was developed by the university and is possible due to its partnership with Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, the school announced on Monday. The program will provide required textbooks and course materials for all in-person and online students. Materials can be delivered or picked up at the campus bookstore, officials said.