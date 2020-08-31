University of Wyoming: Donations up but still trail average

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Donations to the University of Wyoming were up last year compared to the year before but down compared to the five-year average.

The $43.6 million raised over the fiscal year that ended June 30 was slightly more than $42.3 million in recently announced cuts to address declining state revenue due to downturns in the coal, oil and natural gas industries.

The university foundation raised $41.6 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The five-year annual fundraising average is above $50 million, the Laramie Boomerang reported.

“Even during these historic times of hardship and uncertainty, our alumni and friends, along with our corporate and foundation partners, continue to prioritize support for Wyoming’s university,” university foundation President and CEO Ben Blalock said in a statement.

The university’s endowment pool is $585 million, the largest of any school in the Mountain West Conference, according to the university.