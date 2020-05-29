University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska's Lincoln campus will begin the fall semester online for one week, before students return for on-campus instruction for the first time since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the university announced plans for the fall semester that include remote learning starting on Aug. 17. Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote to students, faculty and staff in an email on Friday that in-person classes resume Aug. 24.

The university plans a shortened semester. Classes will meet on Labor Day. There will be no fall break in October and the semester will end before Thanksgiving.

“Shifting and compressing the fall schedule will help to reduce travel that can result in increased spread of COVID-19,” Green said. “It will also give us greater flexibility should there be a resurgence of infections later in the fall.”

NU campuses in Omaha and Kearney will keep their Aug. 24 start date, but with the option for classes to switch to remote learning after the traditional Thanksgiving vacation for the remainder of the semester, which continues into December.