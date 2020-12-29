University of Missouri system settles patent lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri system says it has reached a confidential settlement with a former top pharmacy professor whom it accused of stealing and selling student research, potentially costing the university millions of dollars.
Terms of the settlement with Ashim Mitra, who worked at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, were not disclosed. The university system alleged in a lawsuit filed in 2019 that Mitra improperly received $1.5 million after he sold the research without permission, with the potential of receiving millions more in royalties.