University of Minnesota leaders agree to 1.5% tuition hike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday agreed to raise tuition for the first time in two years, over objections from some students who believe it's wrong to charge more after the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joan Gabel's $4 billion budget for the next fiscal year includes about $50 million in spending reductions and internal reallocations. The university will use that money, along with state funding and tuition hike revenue, to help pay for investments in long-term initiatives, a 1.5% salary increase for employees and any lingering pandemic expenses.