University of Maryland delays in-person class for 2 weeks

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland, College Park, is delaying in-person classes for two weeks for undergraduates due to the coronavirus.

The fall semester will still begin on schedule Aug. 31, but undergraduate classes will be online until Sept. 14, Darryll Pines, the university's president wrote in an email.

Students can still move into the dorms as scheduled.

All graduate-level instruction and approved research activities will proceed as planned, Pines said.

The University System of Maryland recently issued guidance that all students, faculty and staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test before the start of the semester.