University of Chicago president shifting role to chancellor

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the University of Chicago is leaving that role and will become the school's chancellor in June 2021.

Robert Zimmer announced his plans at a Board of Trustees meeting this month. Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Neubauer said members plan to create a search committee to determine the next university president.

Zimmer was previously the provost of Brown University and became the University of Chicago's president in 2006. In 2017, he agreed to act in that role through at least 2022 but a cancer diagnosis changed his plans.

According to a university statement, Zimmer had surgery in May to remove a malignant brain tumor. He is responding well to treatment and has returned to work, the statement said.

As chancellor, Zimmer is expected to focus on fundraising and strategic initiatives while working with the next president.