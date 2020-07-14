University of Arkansas receives $194.7 million grant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation has awarded $194.7 million to the University of Arkansas to expand research and create a new institute.

The grant announced Tuesday is one of the largest single private gifts ever given to a university for research and economic development, university officials said.

The grant will establish the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, which will house “research clusters.” The clusters are to focus on data science, food and technology, materials science and engineering, bioscience and bioengineering research in metabolism, and integrative systems neuroscience.

“Arkansas has long been known for its entrepreneurial spirit and as a place where businesses thrive. This grant will support the University of Arkansas as it seeks to drive innovation and transform entrepreneurship and research to commercialization for industries nationwide,” said Steuart Walton, chairman of the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation Board.