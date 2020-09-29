University engineers working on $3M natural gas project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $3 million to a couple of West Virginia University engineers for a project to develop a low-cost process to convert natural gas commonly flared at industrial sites, the university said.

Engineers John Hu and Xingbo Liu at the Staler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources want to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions and harness natural gas into high-value solid carbon and hydrogen for fuel, the university said in a news release.

The university is developing the new technology in collaboration with North Carolina State University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, H-Quest and industrial partners SoCalGas and C4-MCP, the release said.