University bars students' return due to virus outbreak

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A spike in coronavirus cases in Danbury has prompted Western Connecticut State University to temporarily move all classes online and bar students from returning to residence halls for at least two weeks.

Nearly 900 students were expected to begin moving into dorms on Sunday, but school President John Clark announced the new restrictions on Saturday.

About 60 students who moved in early are being told to stay on campus for the next two weeks, and commuting students must stay off campus, he said.

WSCU had planned for some of its classes to be a combination of in-person and online learning, but moved all classes to online-only for at least two weeks because of the new spike in virus cases. Classes will begin online on Wednesday as originally planned.

“We understand that delaying the campus experience is inconvenient and disappointing to students and their families, but it is our responsibility to follow state recommendations to keep our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible while doing our part to prevent community spread,” Clark said in a statement.

The state Department of Public Health issued a coronavirus alert for Danbury on Friday night due to what officials called a serious outbreak in the city. Nearly 180 residents tested positive for the virus from Aug. 2 to 20, compared with 40 who tested positive the previous two weeks.

The state alert recommends that residents stay home, avoid unnecessary outings, limit indoor gatherings and avoid attending church services.

About 4,500 undergraduates attend WSCU, most of them commuters.