Universal health care proposal gets first test in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday will start debating whether to create the nation's first universal health care system, a key measure of whether the proposal has the support to pass this year.
Progressives have tried for years to create a government-funded universal health care system to replace the one that relies on private insurance. Voters overwhelmingly rejected a 1994 ballot initiative that would have created a universal health care system. Another attempt passed the state Senate in 2017, but it died in the state Assembly with no funding plan attached to it.