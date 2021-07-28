Univ. of Arkansas board backs plan to keep Fulbright statue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a plan to keep a statue of the late Sen. J. William Fulbright on its flagship campus, despite calls to remove it because of his opposition to integration.

The board approved a resolution that calls for keeping the statue at its current location on the Fayetteville campus, but with “contextualization" about Fulbright's legacy. The resolution cites a new Arkansas law that prohibits removing or relocating monuments without state approval.