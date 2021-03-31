'United States of Al' puts war buddies on sitcom footing

3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The makers of “United States of Al” are keenly aware they're treading on sensitive ground with the new CBS series about two survivors of war.
Riley is a combat veteran back from the Mideast, camped in his dad’s garage and facing post-traumatic stress disorder and a tattered marriage. He can savor a recent win: helping bring Awalmir, aka Al, an Afghanistan translator and friend, to live with him in America — a land of promise as well as extreme culture shock for the Muslim newcomer.