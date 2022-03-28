Union representing Southern Poverty Law Center protests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The union representing workers at the Southern Poverty Law Center protested Monday in front of the civil rights group's headquarters, saying there are racial disparities in the organization's plans to return to the office after pandemic restrictions are eased.
The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the union said a unit of the organization responsible for bringing in revenue and staffed primarily by Black women was being required to return to the physical office although other employees are being offered more flexibility. The protest comes as the union has been in contract negotiations with the SPLC management for over a year.