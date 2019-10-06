Union offers support to first responders at B-17 crash scene

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A firefighters' union is offering its support to firefighters who responded to the scene of the deadly crash of a B-17 bomber.

NBC Connecticut reports the International Association of Fire Fighters Local F-15 says it'll ensure all members have the support they need.

Seven people were killed when the plane crashed and burned Wednesday after taking off from Bradley International Airport. The pilot reported a problem with an engine, turned back to the airport and touched down before losing control on a runway and crashing into a de-icing facility.

The union says it's concerned about firefighters who were exposed to chemicals in firefighting foam and other unknown chemicals that burned, and about their long-term mental health.

It says firefighters have worked extra shifts to help clean up.