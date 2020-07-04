Undersheriff in New Mexico sheriff's office faces probe

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — The undersheriff of a New Mexico sheriff’s office is the subject of an investigation following the arrest of the county’s sheriff in an obstruction case.

KOB-TV reports special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said this week she is looking into the actions of Rio Arriba Undersheriff Martin Trujillo in connection with a May 21 episode.

The Española Police Department and Taos County Sheriff’s Office were attempting on that day to serve a warrant for a cell phone from Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.

A Taos County deputy says Trujillo ordered Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies to draw their guns on the investigators.

A letter from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office called for an investigation and prosecution to see if Trujillo was “directing deputies to point weapons at officers.”

The Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

Court records show Lujan has been charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a felony. Lujan showed up under the influence of alcohol to a SWAT standoff and trying to order officers away was arrested Thursday, authorities said.