Uncontrolled blood pressure, diabetes may be common among people with heart failure

Many people with heart failure also have diabetes or high blood pressure. But new research suggests those conditions, even when treated, aren't well controlled, placing people at risk for worsening heart problems.
"We know that controlling hypertension and diabetes is critical for people with heart failure," said Dr. Madeline Sterling, a primary care physician at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. "But few studies have been able to ascertain how well those risk factors have been controlled. This study really takes a big step forward in doing that."