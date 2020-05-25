Unborn child dies in accidental shooting in North Dakota

PORTLAND, N.D. (AP) — An unborn child has died in what investigators describe as an accidental shooting in Steele County of eastern North Dakota.

Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman said in a statement that emergency responders were dispatched to a home near Portland around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a call about a pregnant 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

KVLY-TV reports that the sheriff said the woman was taken by helicopter to a Fargo hospital where the baby later died from injuries suffered during the incident. The woman was recovering.

He said investigators were treating the shooting as an “accidental discharge.”

The Steele County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident.

Portland is about 50 miles northwest of Fargo.