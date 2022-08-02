Ukrainian officials press for information on prison attack HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 11:31 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say they are struggling to establish the truth surrounding an explosion in a prison that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by the Russians following the fall of Mariupol.
Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, told The Associated Press he has tried to establish a direct link with his Russian counterpart in order to arrange a joint visit to the prison in Olenivka, a town in eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.
HANNA ARHIROVA