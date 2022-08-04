Report: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have exposed civilians to Russian attacks at times by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other places in populated areas, according to a new report from Amnesty International.
AP journalists observed scenes on several occasions in recent weeks that mirrored the human rights group's findings. They included attack sites in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and communities in the eastern Donetsk region where Ukrainian fighters, their vehicles or other items such as ammunition were still present.