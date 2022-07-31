Ukraine war hangs over UN meeting on nukes treaty's legacy JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press July 31, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 10:44 a.m.
FILE - People watch a television screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 25, 2022.
FILE - In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming approaches Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., Jan. 9, 2008.
FILE - Flags fly outside United Nations headquarters in New York during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for the official G7 summit welcome ceremony at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. At least one head of government is expected: Kishida, of Japan, the only country ever to experience a nuclear attack.
FILE - Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, and British Prime Minister John Major, far right, sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty during the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) summit in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 5, 1994.
FILE - Beatrice Fihn, of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, ICAN, speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
FILE - Traffic and pedestrians make their way up First Avenue in front of United Nations headquarters in New York during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
11 of11
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020.
Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and cranked up the urgency of trying to reinforce the 50-year-old treaty.
