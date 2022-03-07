Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 1:27 a.m.
1 of24 People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. In Irpin, near Kyiv, a sea of people on foot and even in wheelbarrows trudged over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 A factory and a store are burning after been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lay covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. Diego Herrera Carcedo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, form a line as they approach the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million and the Kremlin's rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 A woman carried by Ukrainian soldiers crosses an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. In Irpin, near Kyiv, a sea of people on foot and even in wheelbarrows trudged over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 A Christian worshiper prays in front of pictures of fallen soldiers at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. Andriy Dubchak/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 People hide from the Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 People protest demanding for peace after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Leo La Valle/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 A boy and his cat hide from the Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 A young girl who fled the war in Ukraine sits on a bus to leave Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million and the Kremlin's rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. He likened the West's sanctions on Russia to "declaring war." Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced a ceasefire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south.
As Ukraine officials described a “catastrophic” situation during failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv’s suburbs, officials from both sides also planned a third round of talks Monday.
Written By
YURAS KARMANAU