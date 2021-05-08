Ukraine's leader marks end of WWII in village near Russia May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 12:43 p.m.
1 of3 Activists carry a 300 meter long St. George ribbon, which has become a symbol of the pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, during celebrations of the Victory Day at a World War II memorial in Saur-Mogila, about 60 km. (31 miles) east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Efforts have stalled to end the conflict between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces, which has killed more than 14,000 people since it broke out in 2014. Russia, which claims it has no military presence in eastern Ukraine, fueled the tensions this year by massing troops and conducting large-scale military exercises near its border with Ukraine. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A girl wearing Soviet-era military uniform and her relative walks past a cannon during celebrations of the Victory Day at a World War II memorial in Saur-Mogila, about 60 km (31 miles) east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Efforts have stalled to end the conflict between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces, which has killed more than 14,000 people since it broke out in 2014. Russia, which claims it has no military presence in eastern Ukraine, fueled the tensions this year by massing troops and conducting large-scale military exercises near its border with Ukraine. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president marked the anniversary of World War II's end in Europe by visiting a village along the Russian border, where tensions had escalated during a recent Russian military buildup.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the village of Milovoe in eastern Ukraine with ambassadors from the European Union and the Group of Seven wealthy nations.