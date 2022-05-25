Ukraine: 6 civilians killed as Russia focuses fire in east May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 4:25 a.m.
1 of18 A torn Ukraine flag waves among debris in a school destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Anna Dyachenko, left, sits with her three daughters Alina, Valeria, and Sonya in a children's playground near their home in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Two women sit inside a van as they are evacuated in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Residents carry out furniture from houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Two men carry a wooded panel next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A man walks next to heavily damaged residential buildings and destroyed cars after Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 People board transport during an evacuation of civilians in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Dried flower bouquets inside a flower shop in a temporary closed market Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A boy plays in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications have become commonplace after 90 days of war in Ukraine. So have fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes as Moscow intensifies its attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A local resident stands next to a heavily damaged building in a Russian bombing opposite his house in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A resident walks outside houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Max Pshybyshevsky/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town at the epicenter of fighting three months into the war.
Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday that another eight people have been wounded in the shelling of Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours. He accused the Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.