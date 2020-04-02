UW-Madison moves summer term to online only

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Thursday it will not offer any in-person classes during its summer term, instead moving to online only because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move affecting more than 300 courses comes after UW-Madison canceled all in-person classes for the spring term and moved them to online. The moves are consistent with what colleges and universities are doing across the country.

“The decision to suspend in-person instruction was made with the safety of our students in mind,” said Aphra Mednick, the associate dean for summer term. "We already had a robust online offering and in response, we are offering even more online courses than ever before so students can continue their academic progress."

There are at least 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 24 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.