USDA reevaluates plan to turn ditch into water pipeline

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal agency and a Nevada water conservation district have agreed to re-evaluate preliminary plans to turn part of a 140-year-old irrigation ditch in Reno into a water pipeline after environmentalists and local residents objected.
The Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the district announced last week they have formally terminated the initial phase of an environmental review of the flood- control project, which includes replacing a 14-mile (22-kilometer) stretch of the Steamboat Canal with an enclosed pipeline.