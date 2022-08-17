US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 11:28 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Visitors review new Asus computer products at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, June 2, 2015. The U.S. government has announced talks with Taiwan, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. Wally Santana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Young South African "Ice Plants", (Mesembryanthemum crystallinum), are trimmed by a technician as they sit under LED light panels in the TingMao Agricultural Biotechnology grow room, March 19, 2015, in Taipei, Taiwan. The U.S. government has announced talks with Taiwan, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. Wally Santana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The U.S. government has announced talks with Taiwan, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills in an attempt to intimidate the island after Pelosi's visit. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File) Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - U.S. flag flutters at American Institute in Taiwan, or AIT in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The U.S. government has announced talks with Taiwan, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government plans talks with Taiwan on a wide-ranging trade treaty in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.
The announcement Thursday comes after Beijing held military drills that included firing missiles into the sea to intimidate Taiwan following this month's visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.