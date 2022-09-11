US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
JENNIFER PELTZ and KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims' names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.