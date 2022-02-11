US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday blocked the Biden administration's move to increase the government's cost estimate of future damages caused by greenhouse gas emissions, a key component of federal rules for oil and gas drilling, automobiles and other industries.
U.S. District Judge James Cain of the Western District of Louisiana sided with Republican attorneys general who challenged the administration's actions, saying they threatened to drive up energy costs while decreasing state revenues from energy production. The judge issued an injunction that bars the administration from using the higher cost estimate, which puts a dollar value on damages caused by every additional ton of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere.