US general: Afghans need US troops to counter Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghanistan's military forces need U.S. assistance to successfully counter the Taliban, the top general for U.S. Special Operations Command told Congress on Thursday, amid debate over whether American forces should remain in the country beyond May 1.
Gen. Richard Clarke also echoed the sentiments of other military leaders, saying it's clear that the Taliban has not upheld its commitment to reduce violence in Afghanistan and has instead made a deliberate decision to increase attacks. Those attacks have largely been on the Afghans and haven't targeted the U.S.