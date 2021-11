NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has ended a sanctions program for Burundi, saying circumstances have changed in the East African nation several years after a bloody political crackdown.

Sanctions and visa restrictions on 11 people designated under the program have been lifted, reflecting President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s “pursuit of reforms across multiple sectors over the past year” including economic ones, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.