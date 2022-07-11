US dentist on trial for wife's 2016 safari death in Zambia

DENVER (AP) — A shotgun blast that shattered the early-morning tranquility of a remote southern Africa national park nearly six years ago, killing a U.S. hunting enthusiast, resonates again in a Denver courtroom this week as the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise goes on trial for allegedly killing his wife and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds.
Federal prosecutors allege that Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67, himself a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club, killed his wife, Bianca, 56, at the end of a 2016 safari trip in Zambia and later cashed in life and accidental death insurance policies in the United States. He’s charged with murder and mail fraud.