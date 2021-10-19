US defense secretary underlines support for Ukraine YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 12:48 p.m.
1 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lay flowers on a monument commemorating fallen defenders in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, attend a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews the honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a welcome ceremony ahead of a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lay flowers on a monument commemorating fallen defenders in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Gleb Garanich/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine on Tuesday, underlining Washington's support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid a tense standoff with Russia.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the U.S. as the country's “chief partner in security and defense” during a meeting with Austin.