BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing managers are planning to allow U.S. fishermen to catch more bluefish next year.

Bluefish are popular with sport fishermen as well as commercial anglers, and the increase in quota applies to both. The commercial quota is slated to increase from a about 2.8 million pounds to about 3.5 million, while the recreational quota would grow from about 8.3 million pounds to about 13.9 million.