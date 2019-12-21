US buys last piece of private land within Wyoming wilderness

SARATOGA, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has bought the last piece of private land within a wilderness area in central Wyoming.

The 80-acre purchase in Carbon County will allow members of the public to roam the Huston Park Wilderness without worry of crossing into private land, Forest Service officials said Friday.

The land is located just north of Colorado-Wyoming state line and is part of the Medicine Bow National Forest in the Sierra Madre mountain range.

Congress designated the 31,000-acre Huston Park Wilderness in 1984 and officials have since been seeking to buy up private lands inside its boundaries.

The purchase price for the 80-acre parcel was not released. Officials said they worked with the Daley family and the Daley Basin Land Company to complete the deal.