US Sikh community traumatized by yet another mass shooting CASEY SMITH and LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 1:13 a.m.
1 of6 Members of the Sikh Coalition gather at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 to formulate the groups response to the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ajeet Singh had to steel himself for a return to work at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday for the first time since a former employee shot dead eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ tightly knit Sikh community.
“I've been scared to go back," Singh said. "I don't know why this happened still. Was it random, or was it because of who I am?”
CASEY SMITH and LUIS ANDRES HENAO