US Senate candidates in Nevada locked in neck-and-neck race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — For a swing state, there's been remarkably little motion in Nevada's polls. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt have been locked in a neck-and-neck race for weeks.
Both have hit hard on national party talking points, with Laxalt blaming inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies, and Cortez Masto promising to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and to fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.