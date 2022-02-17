US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn" Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war.
Action in the Senate came after President Joe Biden said the U.S. has “every indication" of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin's potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.