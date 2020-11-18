US Rep. Doug Lamborn says he's tested positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has become the second Colorado congressman to test positive for COVID-19.

Lamborn's office issued a statement Wednesday saying the seven-term representative from El Paso County recently tested positive for the virus and is “experiencing mild symptoms.” It said he is isolating at his Colorado Springs home.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of suburban Denver announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Perlmutter, 67, said he is not showing symptoms and is working in isolation at his Washington, D.C., apartment.

Lamborn, 66, is working from home and “looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon,” his office said.

Lamborn was re-elected Nov. 3 to an eighth term in Congress.