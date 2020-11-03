0 of 433 precincts - 0 percent

Shane Bolling, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Diana DeGette, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Paul Fiorino, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Jan Kok, AVP 0 - 0 percent

Kyle Furey, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Colorado - District 2

0 of 606 precincts - 0 percent

Joe Neguse, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Charlie Winn, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Thom Atkinson, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Gary Swing, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Colorado - District 3

0 of 484 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Lauren Boebert, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Diane Mitsch Bush, Dem 0 - 0 percent

John Keil, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Critter Milton, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Colorado - District 4

0 of 531 precincts - 0 percent

Ike McCorkle, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Ken Buck, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Bruce Griffith, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Laura Ireland, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Colorado - District 5

0 of 351 precincts - 0 percent

Doug Lamborn, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jillian Freeland, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Ed Duffett, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Rebecca Keltie, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Marcus Murphy, Una 0 - 0 percent

Colorado - District 6

0 of 474 precincts - 0 percent

Steve House, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Jason Crow, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jaimie Kulikowski, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Norm Olsen, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Colorado - District 7

0 of 397 precincts - 0 percent

Charles Stockham, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Ed Perlmutter, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

David Olszta, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Ken Biles, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut - District 1

0 of 135 precincts - 0 percent

John Larson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mary Fay, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Thomas McCormick, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut - District 2

0 of 145 precincts - 0 percent

Joe Courtney, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Justin Anderson, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Daniel Reale, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Cassandra Martineau, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut - District 3

0 of 171 precincts - 0 percent

Rosa DeLauro, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Margaret Streicker, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Justin Paglino, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut - District 4

0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent

Jim Himes, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jonathan Riddle, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Brian Merlen, IP 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut - District 5

0 of 154 precincts - 0 percent

Jahana Hayes, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

David Sullivan, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Bruce Walczak, IP 0 - 0 percent

Delaware - District 1

0 of 435 precincts - 0 percent

Lisa Rochester, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Lee Murphy, GOP 0 - 0 percent

David Rogers, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Catherine Purcell, IPD 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 1

0 of 200 precincts - 0 percent

Phil Ehr, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Matt Gaetz, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Albert Oram, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 2

Neal Dunn, GOP (i) Uncontested

Florida - District 3

0 of 218 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Adam Christensen, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kat Cammack, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 4

0 of 183 precincts - 0 percent

Donna Deegan, Dem 0 - 0 percent

John Rutherford, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 5

0 of 273 precincts - 0 percent

Al Lawson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Gary Adler, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 6

0 of 186 precincts - 0 percent

Clint Curtis, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Michael Waltz, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 7

0 of 154 precincts - 0 percent

Stephanie Murphy, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Leo Valentin, GOP 0 - 0 percent

William Garlington, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 8

0 of 212 precincts - 0 percent

Jim Kennedy, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bill Posey, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 9

0 of 211 precincts - 0 percent

Darren Soto, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

William Olson, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 10

0 of 144 precincts - 0 percent

Val Demings, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Vennia Francois, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 11

0 of 197 precincts - 0 percent

Dana Cottrell, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Daniel Webster, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 12

0 of 179 precincts - 0 percent

Kimberly Walker, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Gus Bilirakis, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 13

0 of 241 precincts - 0 percent

Charlie Crist, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Anna Luna, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 14

0 of 209 precincts - 0 percent

Kathy Castor, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Christine Quinn, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 15

0 of 194 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Alan Cohn, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Scott Franklin, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 16

0 of 186 precincts - 0 percent

Margaret Good, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Vern Buchanan, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 17

0 of 235 precincts - 0 percent

Allen Ellison, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Greg Steube, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Theodore Murray, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 18

0 of 346 precincts - 0 percent

Pam Keith, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Brian Mast, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

K.W. Miller, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 19

0 of 147 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Cindy Banyai, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Byron Donalds, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 20

0 of 297 precincts - 0 percent

Alcee Hastings, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Greg Musselwhite, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 21

0 of 411 precincts - 0 percent

Lois Frankel, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Laura Loomer, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Charleston Malkemus, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 22

0 of 271 precincts - 0 percent

Ted Deutch, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

James Pruden, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 23

0 of 233 precincts - 0 percent

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Carla Spalding, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 24

0 of 272 precincts - 0 percent

Frederica Wilson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Lavern Spicer, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Christine Olivo, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 25

Mario Diaz-Balart, GOP (i) Uncontested

Florida - District 26

0 of 248 precincts - 0 percent

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Carlos Gimenez, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Florida - District 27

0 of 248 precincts - 0 percent

Donna Shalala, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Maria Elvira Salazar, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 1

0 of 226 precincts - 0 percent

Joyce Griggs, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Buddy Carter, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 2

0 of 213 precincts - 0 percent

Sanford Bishop, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Don Cole, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 3

0 of 184 precincts - 0 percent

Val Almonord, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Drew Ferguson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 4

0 of 169 precincts - 0 percent

Hank Johnson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Johsie Ezammudeen, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 5

0 of 269 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Nikema Williams, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 6

0 of 204 precincts - 0 percent

Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 7

0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 8

0 of 207 precincts - 0 percent

Lindsay Holliday, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Austin Scott, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 9

0 of 166 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Devin Pandy, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Andrew Clyde, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 10

0 of 200 precincts - 0 percent

Tabitha Johnson-Green, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jody Hice, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 11

0 of 147 precincts - 0 percent

Dana Barrett, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Barry Loudermilk, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 12

0 of 242 precincts - 0 percent

Liz Johnson, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Rick Allen, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 13

0 of 187 precincts - 0 percent

David Scott, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Becky Hites, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Georgia - District 14

0 of 154 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Kevin Van Ausdal, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Marjorie Greene, GOP 0 - 0 percent