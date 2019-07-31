US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin pose for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

SHANGHAI (AP) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology amid scant expectations for progress.

This week's meeting is the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that broke down in May.

Economists say the truce is fragile and quick breakthroughs are unlikely because the two sides still face the same disagreements, with no indication either government is ready to offer major concessions.

The dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology has battered exporters on both sides and disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.